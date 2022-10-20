FedEx Corporation [FDX] Revenue clocked in at $94.75 billion, down -40.86% YTD: What’s Next?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] price plunged by -2.14 percent to reach at -$3.34. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Business Spotlight: Sweet Success.

FedEx Corporation

Karen Yesenia Torres Villamizar and her sister run their family’s confectionary business “La Torre Dulceria” using recipes handed down from their mother, but the pandemic threatened the success of their retail business.

A sum of 3431659 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.41M shares. FedEx Corporation shares reached a high of $156.70 and dropped to a low of $151.56 until finishing in the latest session at $152.96.

The one-year FDX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.03. The average equity rating for FDX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $193.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $243 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $230 to $185, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on FDX stock. On September 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FDX shares from 288 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 6.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

FDX Stock Performance Analysis:

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.64 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.70, while it was recorded at 155.89 for the last single week of trading, and 215.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FedEx Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.57. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.53.

FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 9.30%.

FedEx Corporation [FDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,822 million, or 73.60% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,615,322, which is approximately -0.902% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,426,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.58 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly 2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 775 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 16,292,287 shares. Additionally, 744 investors decreased positions by around 13,176,896 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 158,956,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,425,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,630,758 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 2,347,262 shares during the same period.