Equinor ASA [EQNR] is 31.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] gained 0.35% or 0.12 points to close at $34.15 with a heavy trading volume of 3472148 shares. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Equinor ASA: Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees.

Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) for shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 9 February 2022.

The daily chart for EQNR points out that the company has recorded -10.22% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, EQNR reached to a volume of 3472148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equinor ASA [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $42.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for EQNR stock

Equinor ASA [EQNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, EQNR shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.91 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.30, while it was recorded at 34.40 for the last single week of trading, and 34.39 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equinor ASA [EQNR]

There are presently around $6,006 million, or 5.40% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 112,499,219, which is approximately 2429.443% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 10,254,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.2 million in EQNR stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $128.14 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly 47.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

174 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 120,968,696 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 6,179,345 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 48,737,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,885,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,860,177 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,252,986 shares during the same period.