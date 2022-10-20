Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Stock trading around $79.00 per share: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] closed the trading session at $79.00 on 10/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.06, while the highest price level was $80.8499. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Datadog Launches Cloud Security Management to Provide Cloud Native Application Protection.

The product brings together workload and infrastructure security in a single platform to provide a unified approach to protecting cloud environments.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the general availability of Cloud Security Management. This product brings together capabilities from Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Security (CWS), alerting, incident management and reporting in a single platform to enable DevOps and Security teams to identify misconfigurations, detect threats and secure cloud-native applications.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.65 percent and weekly performance of -4.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 2796071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $137.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $200 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 5.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 69.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

DDOG stock trade performance evaluation

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -15.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.46 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.39, while it was recorded at 79.63 for the last single week of trading, and 116.38 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 44.08%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,389 million, or 80.60% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,492,399, which is approximately 4.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 18,765,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.33 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly -0.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 30,937,950 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 25,661,038 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 176,177,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,776,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,240,941 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 8,747,167 shares during the same period.