CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] moved down -6.93: Why It’s Important

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.93% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.73%. The company report on October 17, 2022 that CTI BioPharma Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that an authorized subcommittee of the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted equity awards to two new employees as equity inducement awards outside of the Company’s Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (but under the terms of the Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan) and material to the employees’ acceptance of employment with the company. The equity awards were approved on October 17, 2022, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received options to purchase an aggregate of 25,500 shares of CTI BioPharma common stock. The options will be issued upon each employee’s grant date (the “Grant Date”), and all stock options included within the equity inducement awards will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of CTI BioPharma common stock on each respective Grant Date. One-fourth of the options will vest on each anniversary of the employee’s Grant Date, subject to the employee’s continued employment with CTI BioPharma on such vesting dates. The options have a ten-year term.

Over the last 12 months, CTIC stock rose by 74.07%. The one-year CTI BioPharma Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.64. The average equity rating for CTIC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $554.88 million, with 114.39 million shares outstanding and 114.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, CTIC stock reached a trading volume of 4352246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTIC shares is $10.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.01.

CTIC Stock Performance Analysis:

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, CTIC shares dropped by -16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.81 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.80, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 4.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CTI BioPharma Corp. Fundamentals:

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $417 million, or 84.30% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,849,528, which is approximately 3530.025% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 8,929,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.97 million in CTIC stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $37.82 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 12.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 36,316,289 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 6,748,453 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 45,747,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,812,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,866,127 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,773,351 shares during the same period.