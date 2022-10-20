Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] moved down -9.85: Why It’s Important

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] loss -9.85% on the last trading session, reaching $0.29 price per share at the time. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Crown Electrokinetics Issues Letter to Shareholders Commenting on Initial Purchase Orders from Hudson Pacific and the Impact of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. represents 16.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.39 million with the latest information. CRKN stock price has been found in the range of $0.2815 to $0.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, CRKN reached a trading volume of 24927136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for CRKN stock

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.57. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -22.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4226, while it was recorded at 0.2948 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2819 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CRKN is now -294.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -846.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -846.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -455.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.64. Additionally, CRKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] managed to generate an average of -$1,940,720 per employee.Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 22.90% of CRKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 814,916, which is approximately -5.881% of the company’s market cap and around 54.52% of the total institutional ownership; PITCAIRN CO, holding 417,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in CRKN stocks shares; and SHAY CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.12 million in CRKN stock with ownership of nearly -1.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ:CRKN] by around 53,571 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 143,871 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,198,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,396,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRKN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,803 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 55,270 shares during the same period.