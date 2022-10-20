Credit Suisse slashes price target on Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] – find out why.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [NYSE: BAM] loss -2.96% or -1.18 points to close at $38.75 with a heavy trading volume of 2746700 shares. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Brookfield Asset Management to Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call.

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bam.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

The daily chart for BAM points out that the company has recorded -30.24% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, BAM reached to a volume of 2746700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAM shares is $62.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $68.50 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BAM stock. On March 31, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BAM shares from 52 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.20.

Trading performance analysis for BAM stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, BAM shares dropped by -18.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.48 for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.49, while it was recorded at 38.95 for the last single week of trading, and 50.26 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. go to 9.43%.