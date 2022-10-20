Credit Suisse lifts McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE: MCD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.77%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that McDONALD’S RAISES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10%.

Today, McDonald’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.52 per share of common stock payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022. The dividend increase of 10% over the Company’s previous quarterly dividend reflects confidence in the Accelerating the Arches growth strategy and a continued focus on driving long-term profitable growth for all stakeholders.

McDonald’s has a strong history of returning capital to its shareholders and has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years since paying its first dividend in 1976. The new dividend of $1.52 per share is equivalent to $6.08 annually. The Company is committed to its capital allocation philosophy of reinvesting in the business to drive profitable growth and returning all free cash flow to shareholders over time through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

Over the last 12 months, MCD stock rose by 3.29%. The one-year McDonald’s Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.39. The average equity rating for MCD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $187.20 billion, with 737.50 million shares outstanding and 734.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, MCD stock reached a trading volume of 3019083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCD shares is $279.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for McDonald’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $285 to $274. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for McDonald’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on MCD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McDonald’s Corporation is set at 5.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCD in the course of the last twelve months was 94.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MCD Stock Performance Analysis:

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, MCD shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.10 for McDonald’s Corporation [MCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 251.36, while it was recorded at 247.27 for the last single week of trading, and 249.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into McDonald’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.09 and a Gross Margin at +53.87. McDonald’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.49.

McDonald’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MCD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McDonald’s Corporation go to 7.23%.

McDonald’s Corporation [MCD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $126,316 million, or 69.80% of MCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,236,469, which is approximately 0.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,880,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.51 billion in MCD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.61 billion in MCD stock with ownership of nearly -5.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McDonald’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,272 institutional holders increased their position in McDonald’s Corporation [NYSE:MCD] by around 21,514,860 shares. Additionally, 1,173 investors decreased positions by around 22,502,718 shares, while 376 investors held positions by with 459,734,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,751,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCD stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,775,536 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 732,217 shares during the same period.