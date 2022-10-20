Bumble Inc. [BMBL] Is Currently -5.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] loss -5.48% or -1.23 points to close at $21.23 with a heavy trading volume of 2664689 shares. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Bumble Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022.

The webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any related materials will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

It opened the trading session at $22.11, the shares rose to $22.17 and dropped to $20.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BMBL points out that the company has recorded -17.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, BMBL reached to a volume of 2664689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bumble Inc. [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $33.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $30 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 28.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for BMBL stock

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.37. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.99 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.28, while it was recorded at 22.12 for the last single week of trading, and 27.78 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bumble Inc. [BMBL]

There are presently around $2,877 million, or 95.57% of BMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 43,181,192, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 14,634,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $310.7 million in BMBL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $238.21 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly 40.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 27,825,889 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 14,462,331 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 93,238,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,526,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,624,973 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 8,502,677 shares during the same period.