BofA Securities lifts TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] traded at a low on 10/19/22, posting a -10.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.13. The company report on October 13, 2022 that TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Trials of Ublituximab in Multiple Sclerosis to be Presented at the 2022 European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced the schedule of data presentations, highlighting data from the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 trials evaluating ublituximab in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), at the upcoming 2022 European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) annual meeting, being held October 26 – 28, 2022, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Abstracts are now available online and can be accessed on the ECTRIMS meeting website at https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/epub/10.1177/13524585221123687. Details of the presentations are outlined below. PRESENTATIONS: Poster Presentation Title: Disability Changes in the Absence of Relapse in the Phase 3 ULTIMATE I and II Studies of ublituximab Versus teriflunomide in Participants With Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis.

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 / 16:30 – 18:30 CEST / 10:30 am – 12:30pm ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3777882 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TG Therapeutics Inc. stands at 10.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.65%.

The market cap for TGTX stock reached $785.10 million, with 134.78 million shares outstanding and 133.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, TGTX reached a trading volume of 3777882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $16.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $49 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $26, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on TGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 112.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

How has TGTX stock performed recently?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.84. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -22.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.61, while it was recorded at 5.59 for the last single week of trading, and 7.89 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5154.28 and a Gross Margin at +88.19. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5204.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.26.

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

There are presently around $547 million, or 75.50% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,235,263, which is approximately 47.844% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,020,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.8 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $47.52 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 26,633,700 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 21,149,114 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 58,819,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,602,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,913,260 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,541,659 shares during the same period.