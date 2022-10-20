BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Is Currently -2.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] price plunged by -2.03 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on October 18, 2022 that BioCryst to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1.

BioCryst management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The one-year BCRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.07. The average equity rating for BCRX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $18.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $13, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on BCRX stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BCRX shares from 21 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.70.

BCRX Stock Performance Analysis:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, BCRX shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.33 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.71, while it was recorded at 13.69 for the last single week of trading, and 13.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.08 and a Gross Margin at +94.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

BCRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 15.20%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,039 million, or 82.70% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,987,418, which is approximately -0.812% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,810,173 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.85 million in BCRX stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $171.98 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 42,197,609 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 18,428,964 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 90,105,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,731,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,231,019 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 9,863,333 shares during the same period.