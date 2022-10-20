Atlantic Equities slashes price target on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] – find out why.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.02% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.25%. The company report on October 17, 2022 that AbbVie Vice Chairman of External Affairs and Chief Legal Officer Laura J. Schumacher to Retire.

Perry Siatis Named as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Laura J. Schumacher, vice chairman of external affairs and chief legal officer, will retire from the company after a period of transition, following a distinguished 32-year career at AbbVie and its predecessor company Abbott. The company also announced that Perry C. Siatis, who currently serves as senior vice president and deputy general counsel, will assume the role of executive vice president, general counsel and secretary.

Over the last 12 months, ABBV stock rose by 33.21%. The one-year AbbVie Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.79. The average equity rating for ABBV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $253.03 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, ABBV stock reached a trading volume of 3330584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $158.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ABBV Stock Performance Analysis:

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.14 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.59, while it was recorded at 143.60 for the last single week of trading, and 146.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbbVie Inc. Fundamentals:

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ABBV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -0.30%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $175,343 million, or 70.80% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153,579,751, which is approximately 2.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 134,700,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.28 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.04 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -1.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,311 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 73,548,959 shares. Additionally, 1,429 investors decreased positions by around 52,521,597 shares, while 388 investors held positions by with 1,098,989,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,225,060,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,315,529 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 5,427,408 shares during the same period.