AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] is -79.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANPC] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.26 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25. The company report on October 18, 2022 that AnPac Bio Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change.

For the Company’s ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-twenty reverse ADS split. Effective November 4, 2022, registered holders of the Company’s ADSs held in certificated form will be required on a mandatory basis to surrender their certificated ADSs to the depositary bank for cancellation and will receive one (1) new ADS in exchange for every twenty (20) existing ADSs then-held. Holders of uncertificated ADSs in the Direct Registration System (DRS) and in The Depository Trust Company (DTC) will have their ADSs automatically exchanged and need not take any action. The exchange of every twenty (20) then-held (existing) ADSs for one (1) new ADS will occur automatically, at the effective date, with the then-held ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by the depositary bank. The ADSs will continue to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “ANPC.” There will be no change to the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stock has also gained 47.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANPC stock has declined by -15.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.49% and lost -79.67% year-on date.

The market cap for ANPC stock reached $7.11 million, with 25.22 million shares outstanding and 19.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, ANPC reached a trading volume of 3589586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ANPC stock trade performance evaluation

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.71. With this latest performance, ANPC shares gained by 65.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.69 for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2013, while it was recorded at 0.2000 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4312 for the last 200 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -589.60 and a Gross Margin at +68.13. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -659.93.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of ANPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANPC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 116,628, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.09% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 68,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in ANPC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $15000.0 in ANPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANPC] by around 152,636 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 431,556 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 90,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANPC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,147 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 384,845 shares during the same period.