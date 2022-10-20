Amyris Inc. [AMRS] stock Downgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $2

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] loss -9.16% or -0.23 points to close at $2.28 with a heavy trading volume of 5486444 shares. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Amyris Brands Expanding in UK and Europe. Executing on continued accelerated growth and lower costs.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform and clean beauty consumer brands, today announced that three of its consumer brands will be included in Sephora’s launch in the United Kingdom (UK).

When Sephora launches its UK website on October 17th, three Amyris brands – Biossance, JVN Hair and Rose Inc – will be available on Sephora UK’s website. In addition, Biossance and JVN will be available at the flagship brick and mortar store in London, opening March 2023.

It opened the trading session at $2.48, the shares rose to $2.48 and dropped to $2.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMRS points out that the company has recorded -45.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -55.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.26M shares, AMRS reached to a volume of 5486444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.06. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -34.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.23 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $315 million, or 46.30% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 21,209,882, which is approximately 25.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,080,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.5 million in AMRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $30.53 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly -38.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 19,262,917 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 29,068,620 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 89,653,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,984,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,637,212 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 8,664,031 shares during the same period.