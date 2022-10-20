Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX] Revenue clocked in at $4.35 million, up 10.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Amprius Technologies Inc. [NYSE: AMPX] gained 77.29% or 4.8 points to close at $11.01 with a heavy trading volume of 16136134 shares. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Amprius Technologies Among First Funding Recipients From Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The $50 Million Cost Sharing Grant Supports Amprius’ Plans for Large-Scale, Domestic Production of its Silicon Nanowire Anode Lithium-Ion Batteries.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced that the company was awarded a $50 million cost sharing grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”)’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (“MESC”). Amprius is among the first set of companies to receive funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electrical grid, whose focus is on U.S.-based processing of materials and components.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, AMPX reached to a volume of 16136134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Amprius Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amprius Technologies Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 213.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 58.25.

Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.63.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX]. The present Moving Average recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading.