Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Revenue clocked in at $320.10 million, down -19.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.78% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.97%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that GSK’s older adult RSV vaccine candidate, containing Agenus’ QS-21 STIMULON™, shows 94.1% reduction in severe RSV disease and overall vaccine efficacy of 82.6% in pivotal trial.

Data show overall vaccine efficacy of 82.6% against RSV-lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) in adults aged 60 years and above, with consistent high vaccine efficacy observed in severe disease (94.1%), adults aged 70-79 years (93.8%) and those with underlying comorbidities (94.6%).

Regulatory filings anticipated in the second half of 2022; if approved, GSK’s RSV older adult vaccine candidate would be one of three approved vaccines containing Agenus’ proprietary QS-21 STIMULON.

Over the last 12 months, AGEN stock dropped by -48.71%. The one-year Agenus Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.61. The average equity rating for AGEN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $775.52 million, with 277.03 million shares outstanding and 255.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, AGEN stock reached a trading volume of 5286098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 259.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

AGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 13.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agenus Inc. Fundamentals:

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $381 million, or 53.00% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,243,261, which is approximately 30.884% of the company’s market cap and around 9.64% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 22,241,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.6 million in AGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $54.85 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 15.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 32,245,033 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 20,922,132 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 93,774,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,941,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,855,658 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,625,104 shares during the same period.