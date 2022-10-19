why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $75.51

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] gained 1.40% on the last trading session, reaching $60.72 price per share at the time. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Botminds Announces Fusion 2022, a Partner Conference for the Best Minds in Intelligent Automation.

A partner conference, to be held on 09 November 2022, to exchange automation insights and showcase business outcomes of leveraging Botminds AI.

Botminds Inc., a leader in Intelligent Automation, will host “Fusion 2022,” its inaugural partnership conference on 09-Nov-2022 at 10:00 AM IST (08-Nov-2022 at 11:30 PM ET). The virtual event will assemble the best, to re-invent the Intelligent Automation (IA) space. Fusion 2022 will feature speakers from the Botminds partner ecosystem, demonstrated case studies and deep insights for practitioners in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and IA. The event will also highlight skills teams must master to stay competitive and engaged to hyper-automate document heavy processes.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation represents 520.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.63 billion with the latest information. CTSH stock price has been found in the range of $60.26 to $61.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 4462845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $75.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $82 to $77. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58.50 to $89, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CTSH stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTSH shares from 93 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for CTSH stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.12. With this latest performance, CTSH shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.91, while it was recorded at 58.98 for the last single week of trading, and 75.46 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.93 and a Gross Margin at +33.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 10.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]

There are presently around $28,696 million, or 92.90% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,107,367, which is approximately 7.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,239,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.67 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -4.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

433 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 27,536,552 shares. Additionally, 458 investors decreased positions by around 34,932,513 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 410,119,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 472,588,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,095,609 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 1,833,809 shares during the same period.