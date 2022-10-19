why Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.64

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] price surged by 2.94 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) (“Blue Owl”) today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Friday, November 4, 2022 before market open. Blue Owl invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 4 to discuss its results.

A sum of 4459149 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.14M shares. Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $9.71 and dropped to a low of $9.36 until finishing in the latest session at $9.45.

The one-year OWL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.45. The average equity rating for OWL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $14.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 36.55.

OWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -14.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.35 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.77, while it was recorded at 8.87 for the last single week of trading, and 11.75 for the last 200 days.

OWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 32.28%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,700 million, or 90.70% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 50,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.26% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 49,953,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $472.06 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $462.43 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

127 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 60,265,445 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 14,701,258 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 316,557,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 391,523,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,271,767 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,709,821 shares during the same period.