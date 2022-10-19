Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.71% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.08%. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Moderna Announces Update to 2022 Supply Agreement with Gavi that Secures Access to Updated Variant-Specific COVID-19 Vaccines for Low-and-Middle Income Countries.

Given the sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccines globally, Moderna & Gavi have mutually agreed to cancel remaining pending orders under the current COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement for 2022.

Gavi and Moderna have agreed to create a new framework that would enable Gavi to purchase up to 100 million doses of updated variant-specific COVID-19 vaccines in 2023, with all doses offered at Moderna’s lowest-tiered price.

Over the last 12 months, MRNA stock dropped by -59.95%. The one-year Moderna Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.84. The average equity rating for MRNA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.74 billion, with 396.00 million shares outstanding and 353.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, MRNA stock reached a trading volume of 5078388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $215.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on MRNA stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MRNA shares from 135 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 7.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

MRNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.08. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.50, while it was recorded at 134.56 for the last single week of trading, and 152.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moderna Inc. Fundamentals:

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,844 million, or 64.30% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,559,791, which is approximately -0.152% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,648,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.71 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.52 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly -8.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 453 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 15,574,454 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 19,552,493 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 209,813,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,940,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,982,289 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 840,400 shares during the same period.