Wall Street Analyst Reiterated International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. What else is Wall St. saying

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] gained 1.17% or 1.42 points to close at $122.94 with a heavy trading volume of 5116930 shares. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Drawing Inspiration From Stories in Asia Pacific: Training 1 Million Women and Girls in the Region.

Empowering women and girls to succeed in STEM studies and careers has long been one of my goals. I think it all started when I became an engineer and I didn’t encounter many women in the field. Over the years I have become increasingly interested in creating opportunities through better and more equitable education. In my current role, I have the opportunity to take a stand and drive real progress on this issue. This is key because the absence of women in the tech field is not just something I’ve experienced firsthand, it is a widespread issue. Globally, women make up just 28% of graduates in engineering and 40% of those in computer sciences – skills vital for well-paying jobs that offer good work/life balance.

It opened the trading session at $123.00, the shares rose to $123.94 and dropped to $121.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBM points out that the company has recorded -4.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, IBM reached to a volume of 5116930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $140.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $156 to $163. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $147 to $150, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on IBM stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IBM shares from 136 to 124.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.25.

Trading performance analysis for IBM stock

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.36. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.31, while it was recorded at 120.77 for the last single week of trading, and 131.53 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 9.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $62,625 million, or 57.50% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,369,131, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,758,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.58 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.51 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -1.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,288 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 29,896,038 shares. Additionally, 876 investors decreased positions by around 22,810,834 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 456,688,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,394,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,467,571 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 3,175,616 shares during the same period.