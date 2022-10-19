Wall Street Analyst Initiated Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] traded at a high on 10/18/22, posting a 1.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $117.94. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Airbnb to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5563178 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Airbnb Inc. stands at 6.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.92%.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $77.83 billion, with 638.41 million shares outstanding and 384.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 5563178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $140.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ABNB shares from 130 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 5.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 28.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ABNB stock performed recently?

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.41. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.61, while it was recorded at 113.72 for the last single week of trading, and 131.85 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +80.71. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.91.

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc. go to 45.95%.

Insider trade positions for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $30,194 million, or 65.40% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,197,964, which is approximately 13.459% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,058,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.97 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 20.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 520 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 47,225,129 shares. Additionally, 503 investors decreased positions by around 26,698,130 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 182,092,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,015,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,789,490 shares, while 209 institutional investors sold positions of 8,643,527 shares during the same period.