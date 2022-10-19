VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell -94.39% so far this year. What now?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] slipped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.11 at the close of the session, down -2.93%. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Vistagen Announces the Two Leading Proxy Advisory Firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, Recommend Stockholders Vote “FOR” Proposal No. 5 to Provide its Board with the Option to Implement a Future Reverse Stock Split, if Necessary.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTGN) (the Company), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the two leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co. (Glass Lewis), have recommended that Vistagen stockholders entitled to vote at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the Annual Meeting) vote “FOR” Proposal No. 5 which, if approved, will provide the Company’s Board of Directors (the Board) with the option to implement a reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock (the Reverse Split), if necessary in the future to maintain the Company’s listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq).

Stockholders are encouraged to review certain frequently asked questions and answers about the potential Reverse Split below, as well as additional information about Proposal No. 5 that is available in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 31, 2022.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -94.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTGN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.118 and lowest of $0.0768 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.62, which means current price is +42.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.53M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 17952807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.55. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -39.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.10 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1685, while it was recorded at 0.1168 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9292 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $15 million, or 68.70% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 20,697,286, which is approximately 28.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 16,302,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.46 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 3.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 15,419,467 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 12,080,037 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 110,007,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,506,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,394,877 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,485,006 shares during the same period.