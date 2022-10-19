VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock Initiated by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $38

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] traded at a high on 10/18/22, posting a 0.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.61. The company report on October 18, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Partnership With Canyon Ranch With Investment in Canyon Ranch Austin in Austin, Texas.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI,” “VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, announced today that it has entered into a delayed draw term loan facility for up to $200 million (the “Loan Facility”) to fund the development of Canyon Ranch’s newest wellness-resort offering, Canyon Ranch Austin in Austin, Texas. Canyon Ranch is a pioneer in the place-based wellness space with the mission to inspire a well way of life through integrative wellness guidance from world-class experts across a broad range of disciplines. The transaction enhances VICI’s embedded growth pipeline with a call right to acquire the real estate of Canyon Ranch Austin upon stabilization and a purchase option for the real estate of Canyon Ranch Tucson in Tucson, Arizona and Canyon Ranch Lenox in Lenox, Massachusetts should Canyon Ranch elect to sell the real estate of either property. If the call right or purchase options are exercised, Canyon Ranch would continue to operate the wellness resorts subject to a long-term triple net lease with VICI. Canyon Ranch Austin is expected to begin welcoming guests as the fourth all-inclusive wellness resort in the Canyon Ranch portfolio in 2025.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6492119 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VICI Properties Inc. stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.66%.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $30.54 billion, with 963.09 million shares outstanding and 959.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 6492119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 57.03.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.62, while it was recorded at 30.40 for the last single week of trading, and 30.24 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

There are presently around $31,404 million, or 82.13% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 140,537,743, which is approximately 27.043% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,846,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.44 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 20.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 382 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 208,126,127 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 149,690,867 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 668,107,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,025,924,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,631,524 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 60,067,149 shares during the same period.