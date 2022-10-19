The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $65

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] gained 5.31% on the last trading session, reaching $50.81 price per share at the time. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Mosaic Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release 2022 second quarter earnings results on Monday, November 7, 2022, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company’s website.

On Tuesday, November 8, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results and answer questions submitted via email. Phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic’s website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

The Mosaic Company represents 359.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.47 billion with the latest information. MOS stock price has been found in the range of $49.06 to $51.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 5049524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $65.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MOS stock

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.13, while it was recorded at 49.61 for the last single week of trading, and 54.06 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +25.79. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 8.89%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $15,271 million, or 90.80% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,699,307, which is approximately -2.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,993,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.25 billion in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -15.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 33,170,609 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 41,747,167 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 225,640,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,558,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,337,716 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 9,808,886 shares during the same period.