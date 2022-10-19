TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Revenue clocked in at $6.38 billion, up 60.47% YTD: What’s Next?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] price surged by 0.42 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on September 29, 2022 that TechnipFMC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The Company will also host its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. New York time).

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com) or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zcgbnfxb.

A sum of 8604724 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.59M shares. TechnipFMC plc shares reached a high of $9.775 and dropped to a low of $9.31 until finishing in the latest session at $9.50.

The one-year FTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.75. The average equity rating for FTI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $11.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $9 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on FTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 207.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.23 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.81, while it was recorded at 9.49 for the last single week of trading, and 7.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TechnipFMC plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.91 and a Gross Margin at +13.16. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59.

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,044 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 64,762,957, which is approximately 7.1% of the company’s market cap and around 1.31% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 45,221,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $429.6 million in FTI stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $249.82 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly -3.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 67,426,419 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 57,940,952 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 300,328,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 425,695,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,660,910 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 13,111,820 shares during the same period.