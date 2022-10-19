Stifel slashes price target on EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] – find out why.

EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] surged by $0.37 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.34 during the day while it closed the day at $10.17. The company report on October 18, 2022 that EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution and Schedules Call and Webcast to Discuss Third Quarter 2022 Earnings.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today announced a quarterly distribution for the third quarter of 2022 and announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 2, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss its third quarter 2022 earnings.

Third Quarter Distribution DeclarationEnLink’s Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.1125 per common unit for the third quarter of 2022, which is unchanged from the second quarter 2022 distribution. The second quarter 2022 cash distribution will be paid on November 14, 2022, to unitholders of record on October 28, 2022.

EnLink Midstream LLC stock has also gained 5.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENLC stock has inclined by 7.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.87% and gained 47.61% year-on date.

The market cap for ENLC stock reached $5.15 billion, with 482.00 million shares outstanding and 250.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, ENLC reached a trading volume of 6198692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $12.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for EnLink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for EnLink Midstream LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on ENLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnLink Midstream LLC is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ENLC stock trade performance evaluation

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, ENLC shares gained by 1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.91, while it was recorded at 9.84 for the last single week of trading, and 9.41 for the last 200 days.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.43 and a Gross Margin at +10.00. EnLink Midstream LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.25.

EnLink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,064 million, or 90.20% of ENLC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENLC stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 47,705,457, which is approximately -3.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 29,405,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.05 million in ENLC stocks shares; and CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $171.87 million in ENLC stock with ownership of nearly -1.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EnLink Midstream LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE:ENLC] by around 16,607,355 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 17,095,475 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 169,272,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,975,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENLC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,677,283 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 775,175 shares during the same period.