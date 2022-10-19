Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR] moved down -4.81: Why It’s Important

Sierra Wireless Inc. [NASDAQ: SWIR] traded at a low on 10/18/22, posting a -4.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.32. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Semtech Corporation and Sierra Wireless Receive Second Requests from DOJ Under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) and Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIR) (TSX: SW) today announced that each company has received a request for additional information and documentary material (commonly known as a “second request”) from the U.S. Department of Justice (the “DOJ”) in connection with Semtech’s previously announced acquisition of Sierra Wireless. The second requests were issued under notification requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8553977 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sierra Wireless Inc. stands at 0.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.58%.

The market cap for SWIR stock reached $1.14 billion, with 38.77 million shares outstanding and 38.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, SWIR reached a trading volume of 8553977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWIR shares is $29.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sierra Wireless Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Sierra Wireless Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21.50 to $24, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on SWIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sierra Wireless Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27.

How has SWIR stock performed recently?

Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.06. With this latest performance, SWIR shares dropped by -4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.92 for Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.69, while it was recorded at 30.42 for the last single week of trading, and 22.29 for the last 200 days.

Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.48 and a Gross Margin at +29.36. Sierra Wireless Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.27.

Sierra Wireless Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sierra Wireless Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sierra Wireless Inc. [SWIR]

There are presently around $772 million, or 64.10% of SWIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWIR stocks are: TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 4,451,083, which is approximately -14.589% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 1,820,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.38 million in SWIR stocks shares; and VOSS CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $41.87 million in SWIR stock with ownership of nearly -4.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sierra Wireless Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Sierra Wireless Inc. [NASDAQ:SWIR] by around 6,670,317 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 4,016,337 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 15,658,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,345,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWIR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,559,863 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 140,856 shares during the same period.