Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] Is Currently -0.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE: SHLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Announces Release of 2021 Schedule K-3s.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream and logistics assets. The Partnership's assets include interests in entities that own (a) crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals that serve as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers and (b) storage tanks and financing receivables that are secured by pipelines, storage tanks, docks, truck and rail racks and other infrastructure used to stage and transport intermediate and finished products. The Partnership's assets also include interests in entities that own natural gas and refinery gas pipelines that transport offshore natural gas to market hubs and deliver refinery gas from refineries and plants to chemical sites along the Gulf Coast.

Over the last 12 months, SHLX stock rose by 33.95%. The one-year Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.89. The average equity rating for SHLX stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.22 billion, with 393.30 million shares outstanding and 123.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, SHLX stock reached a trading volume of 23667033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLX shares is $14.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLX stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $12, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on SHLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLX in the course of the last twelve months was 91.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

SHLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SHLX shares gained by 0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.20 for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.81, while it was recorded at 15.82 for the last single week of trading, and 14.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shell Midstream Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.27 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +100.00.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SHLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. go to 11.90%.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,230 million, or 20.20% of SHLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLX stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 18,153,303, which is approximately -3.38% of the company’s market cap and around 68.54% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 9,783,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.77 million in SHLX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $120.87 million in SHLX stock with ownership of nearly -14.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:SHLX] by around 13,279,649 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 16,496,606 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 47,975,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,751,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 691,708 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,197,271 shares during the same period.