Seaport Research Partners slashes price target on PPL Corporation [PPL] – find out why.

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] jumped around 0.5 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $25.39 at the close of the session, up 2.01%. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Rhode Island Energy Announces Latest Milestone to Bring More Offshore Wind to Rhode Island.

Company Issues Request For Proposals (RFP) to secure 600 to 1,000 MW of Offshore Wind to Power Rhode Island.

Rhode Island Energy announced today that it is issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit an additional 600 to 1,000 MW of offshore wind to help power the state’s energy needs. Adding to the nation’s first offshore wind farm that sits in waters off Block Island and the proposed Revolution Wind project, this additional procurement could help meet over 70% of the state’s estimated 2030 electricity demand with carbon-free energy. The new procurement alone has the potential to power about 700,000 homes each year.

PPL Corporation stock is now -15.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PPL Stock saw the intraday high of $25.58 and lowest of $25.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.99, which means current price is +8.20% above from all time high which was touched on 08/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 4182568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PPL Corporation [PPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $30.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has PPL stock performed recently?

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -13.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.24, while it was recorded at 24.69 for the last single week of trading, and 28.31 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.62 and a Gross Margin at +28.20. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04.

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for PPL Corporation [PPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.47%.

Insider trade positions for PPL Corporation [PPL]

There are presently around $13,061 million, or 71.90% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,052,227, which is approximately 2.575% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,991,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.12 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 2.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 60,013,715 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 32,469,795 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 421,926,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,410,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,051,934 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 5,385,797 shares during the same period.