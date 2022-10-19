Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] fell -66.62% so far this year. What now?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] closed the trading session at $0.33 on 10/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2898, while the highest price level was $0.395. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Remark Holdings Successfully Appeals Nasdaq Delisting Notice.

Nasdaq Hearings Panel Grants Until January 11, 2023 to Meet the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence powered computer vision solutions today announced that on October 17, 2022, a Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted the company’s request to continue its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market. During the hearing, Chief Executive Officer Kai Shing Tao presented a comprehensive plan on how the company intends to fulfill Nasdaq’s listing requirements based upon its future business and capital prospects.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.62 percent and weekly performance of 14.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, MARK reached to a volume of 5597134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26.

MARK stock trade performance evaluation

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.14. With this latest performance, MARK shares gained by 1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3597, while it was recorded at 0.2920 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5708 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.99 and a Gross Margin at +27.17. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +171.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 250.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 63.29.

Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.10% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,064,005, which is approximately 13.025% of the company’s market cap and around 11.34% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 2,355,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in MARK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.46 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly -14.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 580,540 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 5,133,772 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,894,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,608,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,624 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 4,536,496 shares during the same period.