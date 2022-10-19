Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] moved up 15.41: Why It’s Important

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX: RMED] gained 15.41% on the last trading session, reaching $6.29 price per share at the time. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Ra Medical Systems Raises $7.6 Million Through Completed At-The-Market Facility.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED) (“Ra Medical” or the “Company”) announces the completion of its at-the-market (ATM) facility, raising gross proceeds of $7.6 million. The Company sold 1,072,246 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $7.09 per share, as adjusted for a reverse split effected September 30, 2022, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $7.4 million after deducting sales commissions.

As of October 10, 2022, the Company had 2,161,429 shares of common stock outstanding. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. served as the sales agent for the ATM.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. represents 1.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.92 million with the latest information. RMED stock price has been found in the range of $5.93 to $7.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 414.78K shares, RMED reached a trading volume of 17250942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMED shares is $327.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMED stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ra Medical Systems Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 256.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.09.

Trading performance analysis for RMED stock

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, RMED shares dropped by -12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.21, while it was recorded at 5.44 for the last single week of trading, and 19.70 for the last 200 days.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] shares currently have an operating margin of -133027.27 and a Gross Margin at -6990.91. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123913.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.07.

Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of RMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,770, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; AVANTAX PLANNING PARTNERS, INC., holding 1,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in RMED stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9000.0 in RMED stock with ownership of nearly 75.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ra Medical Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX:RMED] by around 1,297 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 6,819 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 8,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMED stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 240 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,709 shares during the same period.