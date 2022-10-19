Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Is Currently 7.18 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] gained 7.18% or 0.15 points to close at $2.24 with a heavy trading volume of 5740794 shares. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Qurate Retail Group Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Qurate Retail Group

In honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Qurate Retail GroupSM is using its production resources, television broadcasts and digital platforms to support disability-owned businesses and is hosting events for team members to celebrate the history, contributions and achievements within the disability community. Here’s a closer look at this month’s activities:.

It opened the trading session at $2.17, the shares rose to $2.255 and dropped to $2.145, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QRTEA points out that the company has recorded -52.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, QRTEA reached to a volume of 5740794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $2.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEA stock

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -13.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.34 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 4.24 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $728 million, or 88.30% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 49,701,086, which is approximately -2.15% of the company’s market cap and around 8.95% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,262,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.75 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $55.39 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 60.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

150 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 52,630,887 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 44,874,558 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 227,606,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,112,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,246,918 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 13,500,671 shares during the same period.