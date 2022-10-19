Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] is -91.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: PALI] price surged by 4.60 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Palisade Bio Announces Executive Leadership Transition.

Board Appoints JD Finley to Interim Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 13182120 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.15M shares. Palisade Bio Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1258 and dropped to a low of $0.095 until finishing in the latest session at $0.10.

The one-year PALI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.33. The average equity rating for PALI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PALI shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PALI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palisade Bio Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

PALI Stock Performance Analysis:

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.09. With this latest performance, PALI shares dropped by -20.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PALI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.41 for Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1531, while it was recorded at 0.0988 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6295 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palisade Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -208.25.

Palisade Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of PALI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PALI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 271,604, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 240,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in PALI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14000.0 in PALI stock with ownership of nearly 2.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palisade Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:PALI] by around 194,406 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 156,228 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 620,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 971,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PALI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,976 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 128,608 shares during the same period.