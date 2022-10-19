New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] Revenue clocked in at $255.10 million, down -32.80% YTD: What’s Next?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] price surged by 1.63 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on October 17, 2022 that New York Mortgage Trust Provides Preliminary Estimates of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call.

Preliminary Estimates of Select Financial Information for Third Quarter 2022.

A sum of 4222242 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.69M shares. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $2.59 and dropped to a low of $2.46 until finishing in the latest session at $2.50.

The one-year NYMT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.94. The average equity rating for NYMT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYMT shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NYMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

NYMT Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, NYMT shares dropped by -11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.03 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Mortgage Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +96.42 and a Gross Margin at +77.37. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +78.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.75.

NYMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.59%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $522 million, or 55.80% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 67,150,709, which is approximately 1.589% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,750,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.38 million in NYMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $36.81 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly 1.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 11,825,793 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 19,556,641 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 177,463,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,845,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,256,142 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,638,690 shares during the same period.