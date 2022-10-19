Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Stock trading around $57.44 per share: What’s Next?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.88% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.27%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Mondelēz Snacking Made Right Report: Waste & Water.

Mondelēz International

WasteWe continue to reduce waste where we can, to help the climate and the environment and to increase our operational efficiency. We drive out waste as we drive for excellence.

Over the last 12 months, MDLZ stock dropped by -4.51%. The one-year Mondelez International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.77. The average equity rating for MDLZ stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.75 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.68M shares, MDLZ stock reached a trading volume of 7340469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $70.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 54.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MDLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.61, while it was recorded at 57.03 for the last single week of trading, and 63.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mondelez International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +37.10. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MDLZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 4.87%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61,021 million, or 80.20% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,137,248, which is approximately 2.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,396,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.48 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.46 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 792 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 62,134,299 shares. Additionally, 764 investors decreased positions by around 63,669,480 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 936,535,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,062,339,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,423,110 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 5,151,498 shares during the same period.