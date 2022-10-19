Market cap of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] reaches 5.83M – now what?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENSC] price surged by 7.73 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. Announces Participation in LD Micro Main Event XV Conference.

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 12, 2022) – Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) (OTC Pink: ENSCW) (“Ensysce” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety to reduce abuse and overdose, today announced management’s participation in the LD Micro Main Event XV conference being held from October 25-27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, and Chief Financial Officer, Dave Humphrey, will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference and will be giving a presentation at 11:30 AM Pacific time on Tuesday, October 25th. Interested parties can register for and view the webcast of the presentation here. For more information about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ensysce’s management, please contact Ensysce’s Investor Relations at ENSC@mzgroup.us.

A sum of 7633515 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.265 and dropped to a low of $0.2024 until finishing in the latest session at $0.24.

Guru’s Opinion on Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ENSC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.97. With this latest performance, ENSC shares dropped by -13.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.44 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3380, while it was recorded at 0.2169 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9683 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ensysce Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] shares currently have an operating margin of -562.71 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -823.62.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.50% of ENSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSC stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,462,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 356,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84000.0 in ENSC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $56000.0 in ENSC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENSC] by around 225,321 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,779,602 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,906,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,911,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 110,367 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 47,737 shares during the same period.