Market cap of Akouos Inc. [AKUS] reaches 546.73M – now what?

Akouos Inc. [NASDAQ: AKUS] gained 88.16% or 6.18 points to close at $13.19 with a heavy trading volume of 17382019 shares. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Lilly to Acquire Akouos to Discover and Develop Treatments for Hearing Loss.

Proposed acquisition will accelerate gene therapies that aim to restore, improve, and preserve hearing for patients living with disabling hearing loss worldwide.

Transaction valued at approximately $487 million plus a contingent value right for an aggregate amount up to approximately $610 million.

It opened the trading session at $13.11, the shares rose to $13.35 and dropped to $12.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AKUS points out that the company has recorded 266.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -468.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 133.87K shares, AKUS reached to a volume of 17382019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKUS shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Akouos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Akouos Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AKUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akouos Inc. is set at 1.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65.

Akouos Inc. [AKUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 83.19. With this latest performance, AKUS shares gained by 173.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 266.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.57 for Akouos Inc. [AKUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 8.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.57 for the last 200 days.

Akouos Inc. [AKUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.32.

Akouos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

Akouos Inc. [AKUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akouos Inc. go to 32.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akouos Inc. [AKUS]

There are presently around $466 million, or 95.70% of AKUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKUS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,594,283, which is approximately -0.004% of the company’s market cap and around 1.13% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,298,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.7 million in AKUS stocks shares; and 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $54.55 million in AKUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akouos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Akouos Inc. [NASDAQ:AKUS] by around 5,637,519 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,979,373 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 24,726,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,343,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKUS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,297,811 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,649,505 shares during the same period.