Market Analysts see Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] price surged by 2.92 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Sunnova to Deploy Distributed Energy Systems to Support Local Grid Needs in Northern California LMI Community.

Sunnova’s distributed energy systems to form virtual power plant that can help defer costly distribution system upgrades while supporting resiliency.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. Energy as a Service (EaaS) providers, today announced plans to deploy energy from its aggregated Adaptive Homes to alleviate peak capacity needs and strengthen the grid in a predominantly low to moderate income (LMI) community within Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (“PG&E”) (NYSE: PGE) Northern California service area.

A sum of 4491678 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.36M shares. Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares reached a high of $18.1183 and dropped to a low of $17.00 until finishing in the latest session at $17.64.

The one-year NOVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.88. The average equity rating for NOVA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $39.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $23, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on NOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

NOVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.53. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -36.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.49 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.64, while it was recorded at 17.59 for the last single week of trading, and 21.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunnova Energy International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.47 and a Gross Margin at +45.53. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.04.

Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

NOVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. go to -14.00%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,168 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,925,084, which is approximately 2.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 12,829,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.32 million in NOVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $166.23 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 7.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 15,242,403 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 7,025,680 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 100,654,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,922,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,384,941 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,927,817 shares during the same period.