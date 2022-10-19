Market Analysts see AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AVEO] traded at a high on 10/18/22, posting a 42.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.92. The company report on October 18, 2022 that LG Chem to Acquire AVEO Oncology for $15.00 Per Share in Cash.

Acquisition Provides LG Chem’s Life Sciences Division a Commercial Footprint in the U.S., Diversifies its Pipeline with a Broad Range of Oncology Therapies and Accelerates LG Chem’s Efforts to Deliver Continued Growth.

AVEO Will Have Enhanced Ability to Deliver on its Mission to Improve the Lives of Patients with Cancer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23253030 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.16%.

The market cap for AVEO stock reached $489.53 million, with 34.50 million shares outstanding and 31.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 336.38K shares, AVEO reached a trading volume of 23253030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVEO shares is $15.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.75, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AVEO stock. On February 04, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AVEO shares from 5 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

How has AVEO stock performed recently?

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.09. With this latest performance, AVEO shares gained by 86.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 176.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.31 for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.44, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 5.81 for the last 200 days.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.16 and a Gross Margin at +88.80. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -131.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.93.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AVEO]

There are presently around $231 million, or 45.50% of AVEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVEO stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 3,952,957, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,947,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.98 million in AVEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.4 million in AVEO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AVEO] by around 2,460,595 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,111,905 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 11,905,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,477,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVEO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,071,004 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 648,513 shares during the same period.