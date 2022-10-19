Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] Stock trading around $431.84 per share: What’s Next?

Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT] gained 8.69% on the last trading session, reaching $431.84 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Lockheed Martin Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Net sales of $16.6 billion and net earnings of $1.8 billion, or $6.71 per share.

Cash from operations of $3.1 billion and free cash flow of $2.7 billion.

Lockheed Martin Corporation represents 265.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $119.37 billion with the latest information. LMT stock price has been found in the range of $401.54 to $435.5094.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, LMT reached a trading volume of 4556641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMT shares is $451.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Lockheed Martin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Lockheed Martin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $415, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on LMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lockheed Martin Corporation is set at 12.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for LMT in the course of the last twelve months was 26.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for LMT stock

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, LMT shares gained by 3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.75 for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 417.76, while it was recorded at 404.39 for the last single week of trading, and 419.68 for the last 200 days.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +15.81. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lockheed Martin Corporation go to 8.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]

There are presently around $86,639 million, or 76.10% of LMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 38,494,398, which is approximately -0.745% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,596,755 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.76 billion in LMT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.75 billion in LMT stock with ownership of nearly 0.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,088 institutional holders increased their position in Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE:LMT] by around 11,508,459 shares. Additionally, 875 investors decreased positions by around 10,862,182 shares, while 313 investors held positions by with 178,256,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,627,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMT stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,271,527 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,649,195 shares during the same period.