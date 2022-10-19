Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] – find out why.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TENX] price surged by 18.32 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Positive Data Presented at HFSA Annual Meeting Demonstrate Effects of Oral Levosimendan in Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF).

Title: “The Transition from Chronic Intravenous to Oral Levosimendan Is Safe and Effective in Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension with Heart Failure and Preserved Ejection Fraction”.

A sum of 4375506 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 444.98K shares. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.201 and dropped to a low of $0.169 until finishing in the latest session at $0.18.

The one-year TENX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.0. The average equity rating for TENX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MLV & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2014, representing the official price target for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while WallachBeth analysts kept a Buy rating on TENX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68.

TENX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.20. With this latest performance, TENX shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2165, while it was recorded at 0.1669 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5005 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenax Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -732.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -505.01.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [TENX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 27.50% of TENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TENX stocks are: GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC /IL/ with ownership of 3,819,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,597,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in TENX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $89000.0 in TENX stock with ownership of nearly -6.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TENX] by around 121,078 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,273,376 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 5,535,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,930,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TENX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,264 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 817,577 shares during the same period.