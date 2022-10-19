Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BNTC] loss -2.54% or -0.01 points to close at $0.23 with a heavy trading volume of 5294235 shares. The company report on September 16, 2022 that Benitec Biopharma Inc. Announces Closing of $18 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds to Benitec from the public offering were approximately $17.9 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this financing for the clinical development of BB-301, including the natural history lead-in study and the Phase 1b/2a BB-301 treatment study, for the continued advancement of development activities for other existing and new product candidates, for general corporate purposes and for strategic growth opportunities.

It opened the trading session at $0.2951, the shares rose to $0.2951 and dropped to $0.1985, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BNTC points out that the company has recorded -88.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 306.45K shares, BNTC reached to a volume of 5294235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Benitec Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Benitec Biopharma Inc. stock. On December 31, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BNTC shares from 23 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benitec Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 89.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for BNTC stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.09. With this latest performance, BNTC shares dropped by -34.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.25 for Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5286, while it was recorded at 0.2536 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4368 for the last 200 days.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -23044.07 and a Gross Margin at -827.12. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23528.81.

Return on Total Capital for BNTC is now -88.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.06. Additionally, BNTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC] managed to generate an average of -$991,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Benitec Biopharma Inc. [BNTC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 51.40% of BNTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTC stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 769,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.92% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 136,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31000.0 in BNTC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18000.0 in BNTC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Benitec Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:BNTC] by around 308,226 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 550,257 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 480,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,339,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 200,645 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 550,150 shares during the same period.