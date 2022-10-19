Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] Is Currently 32.47 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KPRX] traded at a high on 10/18/22, posting a 32.47 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.16. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Kiora Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Phase 1 Trial Results for KIO-100 as a Treatment for Ocular Inflammatory Disease.

Salt Lake City, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – October 17, 2022) – Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX), (“Kiora” or the “Company”) announced that results from a Phase 1 study of KIO-100 (formerly PP-001) demonstrate its potential as a treatment for non-infectious uveitis, an ophthalmic inflammatory disease. The results were published today in a paper titled “A new small molecule DHODH-inhibitor [KIO-100 (PP-001)] targeting activated T cells for intraocular treatment of uveitis – a phase I clinical trial,” in the journal Frontiers in Medicine.

This first-in-man, open-label, phase-1 clinical trial investigated the use of KIO-100 for treating uveitis, a T cell-mediated, intraocular inflammatory disease. Results showed that a single intravitreal injection of KIO-100 decreased intraocular inflammation in a dose dependent fashion, and improved visual acuity significantly during the duration of the study. The drug was well tolerated, with no serious side effects on intraocular tissues or other adverse events observed.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14173294 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 24.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 22.88%.

The market cap for KPRX stock reached $9.71 million, with 1.08 million shares outstanding and 0.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 406.54K shares, KPRX reached a trading volume of 14173294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPRX shares is $180.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

How has KPRX stock performed recently?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.66. With this latest performance, KPRX shares dropped by -8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.35, while it was recorded at 6.82 for the last single week of trading, and 17.98 for the last 200 days.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -127.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.05.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KPRX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.90% of KPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPRX stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,678, which is approximately 3.277% of the company’s market cap and around 10.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in KPRX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $10000.0 in KPRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KPRX] by around 2,743 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 2,625 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 15,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPRX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,536 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,085 shares during the same period.