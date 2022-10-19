Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Revenue clocked in at $6.67 billion, down -35.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] traded at a high on 10/18/22, posting a 1.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.93. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Invesco Expands QQQ Innovation Suite to Include Small-Cap ETF.

Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) will screen smaller-cap companies by estimated patent value to select 200 Nasdaq-listed companies for investmentNDAQ.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced today the expansion of the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite to include a new exchange‑traded fund (ETF) that will access smaller-cap companies screened by a key marker of innovation – high quality patents. The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) will add an efficient overlay to small-cap and micro-cap companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market that are not included in the Nasdaq 100 Index® or Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index™. High quality and high value patents may be an indicator of future innovation potential in a smaller-cap company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4831008 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Invesco Ltd. stands at 5.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.13%.

The market cap for IVZ stock reached $6.90 billion, with 456.50 million shares outstanding and 367.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, IVZ reached a trading volume of 4831008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $27, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IVZ stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IVZ shares from 28 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

How has IVZ stock performed recently?

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.66. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.67 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.33, while it was recorded at 14.46 for the last single week of trading, and 19.01 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.76 and a Gross Margin at +66.41. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.71.

Earnings analysis for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 0.66%.

Insider trade positions for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

There are presently around $4,513 million, or 87.70% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 55,758,634, which is approximately 3.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,500,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $753.97 million in IVZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $594.03 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 4.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 17,940,100 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 17,175,855 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 267,133,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,248,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,734,257 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 5,106,648 shares during the same period.