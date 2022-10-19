Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $80

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] closed the trading session at $66.38 on 10/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.94, while the highest price level was $66.93. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Kite’s Yescarta First CAR T-cell Therapy to Receive European Marketing Authorization for Use in Second-Line Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and High-grade B-cell Lymphoma.

— First Treatment in 30 Years to Improve Upon Standard of Care (SOC) for Second-Line Treatment of DLBCL –.

— Based on Landmark ZUMA-7 Study, Patients with DLBCL Treated Second-Line with Yescarta Had Event-Free Survival of 8.3 Months versus Two Months for SOC [4-fold greater improvement] –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.58 percent and weekly performance of 2.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, GILD reached to a volume of 5796126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $71.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on GILD stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GILD shares from 75 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GILD stock trade performance evaluation

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.98. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.06 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.29, while it was recorded at 66.01 for the last single week of trading, and 63.14 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to -0.10%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66,253 million, or 82.30% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 126,937,611, which is approximately 4.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,396,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.33 billion in GILD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.85 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly -0.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

819 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 58,015,009 shares. Additionally, 709 investors decreased positions by around 53,227,226 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 886,844,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 998,086,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,088,326 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 4,854,419 shares during the same period.