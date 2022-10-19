For The Southern Company [SO], Analyst sees a rise to $87. What next?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] surged by $1.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $65.855 during the day while it closed the day at $65.39. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Southern Company subsidiary and TerraPower complete installation of Integrated Effects Test, a key milestone in development of Molten Chloride Fast Reactor.

Project continues pathway of U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Reactor Concepts (ARC-15) program to promote design, construction and operation of Generation-IV nuclear reactors.

Southern Company, through its subsidiary Southern Company Services, and TerraPower have completed installation of the Integrated Effects Test, marking a crucial milestone in the development of TerraPower’s first-of-a-kind Molten Chloride Fast Reactor (MCFR). The test is the world’s largest chloride salt system developed by the nuclear sector. The project culminates years of separate effects testing and is expected to demonstrate how the MCFR technology will perform in delivering a commercial-scale, cost-effective, carbon-free molten salt reactor energy source by 2035.

The Southern Company stock has also gained 2.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SO stock has declined by -7.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.27% and lost -4.65% year-on date.

The market cap for SO stock reached $70.10 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 3840358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $74.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SO shares from 73 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

SO stock trade performance evaluation

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -16.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.70 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.49, while it was recorded at 63.75 for the last single week of trading, and 71.92 for the last 200 days.

The Southern Company [SO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.24. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92.

The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Southern Company [SO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 6.53%.

The Southern Company [SO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,322 million, or 63.70% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,260,760, which is approximately 1.762% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,620,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.08 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.2 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 1.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Southern Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 796 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 40,227,365 shares. Additionally, 684 investors decreased positions by around 28,016,179 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 624,852,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,096,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,287,650 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 5,538,195 shares during the same period.