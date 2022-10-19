For Dow Inc. [DOW], Analyst sees a rise to $50. What next?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $46.07 during the day while it closed the day at $45.26. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Dow and Mura Technology Plan To Locate Europe’s Largest Advanced Recycling Facility at Dow’s Site in Böhlen, Germany.

Facility expected to be the largest of its kind to date in Europe, and the first of its kind in Germany.

Part of a goal for multiple planned units across Europe and U.S. to add as much as 600 KTA of advanced recycling capacity by 2030, enabling greater supply of recycled plastic content to major brands across the globe.

Dow Inc. stock has also gained 0.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOW stock has declined by -13.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.30% and lost -20.20% year-on date.

The market cap for DOW stock reached $33.08 billion, with 725.70 million shares outstanding and 717.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.03M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 6193397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $50.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $71 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOW stock trade performance evaluation

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.17, while it was recorded at 44.81 for the last single week of trading, and 57.54 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.35 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.09.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -5.83%.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,701 million, or 67.60% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,088,977, which is approximately -0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,509,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.72 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 803 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 36,063,630 shares. Additionally, 614 investors decreased positions by around 30,705,532 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 412,713,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,482,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,840,248 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 2,793,003 shares during the same period.