Fisker Inc. [FSR] Revenue clocked in at $0.08 million, down -55.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.17 during the day while it closed the day at $7.04. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Fisker Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Results and Webcast.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Fisker Inc.

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

Fisker Inc. stock has also gained 4.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSR stock has declined by -29.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.11% and lost -55.24% year-on date.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $2.25 billion, with 298.27 million shares outstanding and 162.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 4383839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price from $20 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FSR stock. On May 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FSR shares from 25 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28437.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69.

FSR stock trade performance evaluation

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.35, while it was recorded at 6.79 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $573 million, or 49.70% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,314,533, which is approximately -1.722% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,248,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.15 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $59.48 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 11,760,192 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 14,313,370 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 55,361,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,435,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,634,338 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 9,312,729 shares during the same period.