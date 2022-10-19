Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] is -97.66% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: COSM] loss -47.33% or -0.07 points to close at $0.08 with a heavy trading volume of 62488638 shares. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Cosmos Health Announces Pricing of $7.5 Million Upsized Public Offering.

The offering includes participation from Grigorios Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Holdings, Inc. as well as various Company advisors.

It opened the trading session at $0.081, the shares rose to $0.09 and dropped to $0.0755, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COSM points out that the company has recorded -93.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 46.67% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, COSM reached to a volume of 62488638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosmos Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for COSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for COSM stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.41. With this latest performance, COSM shares dropped by -78.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.54 for Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2876, while it was recorded at 0.1534 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4142 for the last 200 days.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.06 and a Gross Margin at +14.01. Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7,289.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.54.

Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of COSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COSM stocks are: MURCHINSON LTD. with ownership of 776,570, which is approximately 51671.333% of the company’s market cap and around 40.46% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 675,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53000.0 in COSM stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $7000.0 in COSM stock with ownership of nearly 444.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:COSM] by around 1,600,681 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 766,002 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 746,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,619,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COSM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 753,812 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 766,002 shares during the same period.