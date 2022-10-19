Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Revenue clocked in at $808.40 million, down -25.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] gained 6.27% or 0.22 points to close at $3.73 with a heavy trading volume of 5488469 shares. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through November 17, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $3.59, the shares rose to $3.735 and dropped to $3.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDE points out that the company has recorded -26.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, CDE reached to a volume of 5488469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.97. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 11.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.07 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.86 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $667 million, or 73.90% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,821,281, which is approximately 12.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,707,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.89 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $92.92 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 9.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 18,554,536 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 27,542,414 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 132,714,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,811,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,368,238 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,470,360 shares during the same period.