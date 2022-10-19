Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Stock trading around $36.46 per share: What’s Next?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] loss -0.22% on the last trading session, reaching $36.46 price per share at the time. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Chewy Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended July 31, 2022, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

Chewy Inc. represents 421.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.86 billion with the latest information. CHWY stock price has been found in the range of $36.05 to $38.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 5416195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $45.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on CHWY stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CHWY shares from 30 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 130.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

Trading performance analysis for CHWY stock

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.42, while it was recorded at 35.39 for the last single week of trading, and 38.84 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $15,237 million, or 99.90% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0.205% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,967,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $764.48 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $602.8 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 30.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 20,594,765 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 18,225,097 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 379,097,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,917,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,560,781 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,363,813 shares during the same period.